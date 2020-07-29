Holyrood Request for Proposals

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 23, 2020)

Request for Proposals

The City of Holyrood is requesting proposals from experienced qualified applicants to provide solid waste collection twice per week for all residential and commercial customers. Please see Ordinance 622 for specifics. The current requirement is for approximately 210 residential customers and 20 commercial customers. The successful applicant will be awarded a one (1) year automatic renewable contract.

There is no express or implied obligation for the City of Holyrood to reimburse responding applicants for any expenses incurred in preparing proposals in response to this request.

Any inquiries concerning this Request for Proposal should be directed to Stephanie Petermann, Holyrood City Office, PO Box 67, Holyrood, KS 67450, telephone number 785-252-3652.

To be considered, proposals must be received by the City Clerk by 12:00 pm, noon, Monday August 3, 2020, in a sealed envelope marked “Solid Waste Proposal”.

The City of Holyrood reserves the right to make an award based upon the greatest benefit to the City and not necessarily on the lowest bid price. The City also reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals submitted.

All proposals submitted will be evaluated by the City Council at the Council meeting on Monday, August 3, 2020. During the evaluation process, City of Holyrood reserves the right, where it may serve the City’s best interests, to request additional information or clarification form proposers, or to allow corrections of errors or omissions. At the discretion of the City, applicants submitting proposals may be requested to make oral presentations as part of the evaluation process.

The City reserves the right to retain all proposals submitted regardless of whether the proposal is selected. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance by the applicant of the conditions contained in this Request for Proposals.

1t 7/23