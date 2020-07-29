Kanopolis ordinance on water reconnection

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 23, 2020)

ORDINANCE # 2020-O-03

AN ORDINANCE ON WATER RECONNECTION

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS:

CONNECTION, RECONNECTION, CHARGE. At the time of making application for new water service, the applicant shall pay to the city clerk a connection charge of $35.00. Any reconnection of existing services which were seasonally disconnected with no deficiency on the account shall be charged a reconnection fee.

Any reconnection of previously existing service which was disconnected due to nonpayment shall be reconnected only upon payment of the delinquent bill, interest penalty thereon, and payment of a $35.00 reconnection charge.

All reconnections shall be made at a time convenient for the City of Kanopolis employees, which will generally be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon Monday through Friday.

This ordinance shall be effective following publication in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter, the official newspaper of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas

Passed and Approved this 14th day of July, 2020.

Signed by the mayor this 14th day of July, 2020.

Anthony Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Debra S. Stroede-Kralik

City Clerk



1t 7/23