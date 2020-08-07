Home State Bank vs. Dr. Troy B. Wiens and others, Case no. 2020-CV-62
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS
HOME STATE BANK
A part of the Citizens State Bank,
vs. Plaintiff, CASE NO. 2020-CV-62
DR. TROY B. WIENS, a/k/a TROY B. WIENS,
a/k/a TROY BOND WIENS, a/k/a TROY WIENS; and
CHRISTY S. WIENS a/k/a CHRISTY WIENS,
husband and wife; RALPH S. GUST, a deceased person;
THOMAS C. MARTIN, a deceased person;
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS;
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS;
THE PEOPLES BANK AND TRUST COMPANY,
THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE;
the unknown executors, administrators, devisees,
trustees, creditors, tenants and assigns of the
Defendant as TITLE TO REAL ESTATE
may be deceased, and the unknown spouse
of the INVOLVED
Defendant.
Defendants,
__________________________________________
PURSUANT TO K.S.A. CHAPTERS 23 and 60
NOTICE OF SUIT
STATE OF KANSAS TO:
RALPH S. GUST
THOMAS C. MARTIN
if the above Defendants are living, and if deceased, then their unknown spouses, heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, successors and assigns; and the unknown guardians, conservators and trustees of such of the above-named Defendants who are minors or in any wise under legal disability; and
the unknown executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, successors and assigns of such Defendants as are or were partners or in partnership; and
the unknown officers, trustees, creditors, successors, receivers and assigns of any of the above-named Defendants who are or were existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; and
the unknown spouses of the Defendants, and all other persons concerned:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in the District Court of McPherson County, Kansas, praying for judicial foreclosure and sale of real property upon which there is an unpaid mortgage, and you are hereby required to plead to said Petition on or before September 21, 2020, in said County in McPherson, Kansas. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition. The following is a descriptions of the property which shall be subject to foreclosure and sale:
Lot Eleven (11) and the North 45.5 feet of
Lot Ten (10), Half Block Eleven (1/2 11),
Cassel Addition to McPherson, McPherson
County, Kansas, according to the recorded
plat thereof.
and
Lots Twenty-one (21), Twenty-two (22),
Twenty-three (23), and Twenty-four (24),
Block Six (6) Unit #2 of Smoky Hill Village,
as shown by the recorded plat of a tract
of land in the Southeast Quarter (SE/4)
of Section Twenty-one (21), Township
Sixteen (16) South, Range Six (6) West
of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas,
recorded in Book “C” of Plats, Page 42, in the
office of the Register of Deeds of Ellsworth
County, Kansas.
Brian L. Bina SC#24995
KARSTETTER & BINA, L.L.C.
