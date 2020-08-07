Home State Bank vs. Dr. Troy B. Wiens and others, Case no. 2020-CV-62

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 6, 2020)

KARSTETTER & BINA, L.L.C.

322 North Main, Ste. 201

P.O. Box 1103

McPherson, KS 67460-1103

bbina@kklawoffices.com

(620)241-8800 FAX (620) 241-8809

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS

HOME STATE BANK

A part of the Citizens State Bank,

vs. Plaintiff, CASE NO. 2020-CV-62

DR. TROY B. WIENS, a/k/a TROY B. WIENS,

a/k/a TROY BOND WIENS, a/k/a TROY WIENS; and

CHRISTY S. WIENS a/k/a CHRISTY WIENS,

husband and wife; RALPH S. GUST, a deceased person;

THOMAS C. MARTIN, a deceased person;

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS;

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS;

THE PEOPLES BANK AND TRUST COMPANY,

THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE;

the unknown executors, administrators, devisees,

trustees, creditors, tenants and assigns of the

Defendant as TITLE TO REAL ESTATE

may be deceased, and the unknown spouse

of the INVOLVED

Defendant.

Defendants,

__________________________________________

PURSUANT TO K.S.A. CHAPTERS 23 and 60

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF KANSAS TO:

RALPH S. GUST

THOMAS C. MARTIN

if the above Defendants are living, and if deceased, then their unknown spouses, heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, successors and assigns; and the unknown guardians, conservators and trustees of such of the above-named Defendants who are minors or in any wise under legal disability; and

the unknown executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, creditors, successors and assigns of such Defendants as are or were partners or in partnership; and

the unknown officers, trustees, creditors, successors, receivers and assigns of any of the above-named Defendants who are or were existing, dissolved or dormant corporations; and

the unknown spouses of the Defendants, and all other persons concerned:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in the District Court of McPherson County, Kansas, praying for judicial foreclosure and sale of real property upon which there is an unpaid mortgage, and you are hereby required to plead to said Petition on or before September 21, 2020, in said County in McPherson, Kansas. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition. The following is a descriptions of the property which shall be subject to foreclosure and sale:

Lot Eleven (11) and the North 45.5 feet of

Lot Ten (10), Half Block Eleven (1/2 11),

Cassel Addition to McPherson, McPherson

County, Kansas, according to the recorded

plat thereof.

and

Lots Twenty-one (21), Twenty-two (22),

Twenty-three (23), and Twenty-four (24),

Block Six (6) Unit #2 of Smoky Hill Village,

as shown by the recorded plat of a tract

of land in the Southeast Quarter (SE/4)

of Section Twenty-one (21), Township

Sixteen (16) South, Range Six (6) West

of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas,

recorded in Book “C” of Plats, Page 42, in the

office of the Register of Deeds of Ellsworth

County, Kansas.

Brian L. Bina SC#24995

KARSTETTER & BINA, L.L.C.



3t 8/20