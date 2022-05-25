James F. Hlaus Estate, Case No. 2022-PR-000008

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, May 19, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2022-PR-000008

James F. Hlaus, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that on February 7, 2022, a Petition For Probate Of Will And Issuance Of Letters Testamentary Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Audrey L. Hlaus, named executor in the Last Will and Testament of James F. Hlaus, deceased. You are further notified that on March 16, 2022, Letters Testamentary Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act were issued to Audrey L. Hlaus, Executor.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Audrey L. Hlaus

Executor

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

PO Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Phone: 785-472-3l55

Fax: 785-472-4953

Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Executor

3t 5/19, 5/26, 6/2