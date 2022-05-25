Cynthia S. Dobrinski Estate, Case No. 2022 PR 16

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, May 19, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF Case No. 2022 PR 16

CYNTHIA S. DOBRINSKI, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this court by Robert D. Granger, an heir of Cynthia S. Dobrinski, deceased, praying for the determination of the descent of the property owned by the decedent at the time of death, and you are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before June 9, 2022, at 1:00 o'clock p.m. of said day, in said court, in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said petition.

ROBERT D. GRANGER

Petitioner

Daniel J. Shanelec

Bush, Bush & Shanelec

111 East Avenue North

P. O. Box 327

Lyons, Kansas 67554

(620) 257-2374

djs@bbslawyers.net

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 5/19, 5/26, 6/2