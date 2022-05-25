Carol L. Torkelson Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000039

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, May 19, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000039

Carol L. Torkelson, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that on May 9, 2022, a Petition was filed in this Court by Jeffrey Scott Torkelson, duly appointed, qualified and acting Executor of the Estate of Carol L. Torkelson, deceased, requesting that Petitioner’s acts be approved; account be settled and allowed; the heirs be determined; the Will be construed and the Estate be assigned to the persons entitled thereto; the Court find the allowances requested for attorneys' fees and expenses are reasonable and should be allowed; the costs be determined and ordered paid; the administration of the Estate be closed; upon the filing of receipts the Petitioner be finally discharged as the Executor of the Estate of Carol L. Torkelson, deceased, and the Petitioner be released from further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before June 9, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., in the District Court, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Jeffrey Scott Torkelson,

Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P. O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439-0083

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 5/19, 5/26, 6/2