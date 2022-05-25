City of Lorraine Ordinance to Establish Meeting Time and Place

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

State of Kansas, Ellsworth County, City of Lorraine:

ORDINANCE NO. 256

BEING ON ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING

THE REGULAR MEETING TIME AND PLACE

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY O

F LORRAINE, KANSAS; AND AMENDING SECTION 1-203(a) OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF LORRAINE.

Be it Ordained by the Governing Body of the City of Lorraine, Kansas:

CHAPTER I. ADMINISTRATION

Section 1-203(a). GOVERNING BODY; MEETINGS

of the Code of the City of Lorraine is hereby amended to read as follows, to wit:

Section 1-203(a) AUTHORITY: This Ordinance is adopted by authority of and under the provisions of K.S.A. 15-106.

1-203. SAME; MEETINGS. (a) Regular meetings of the governing body shall be held on the second Tuesday of each month at the Lorraine City Hall, or such other place as designated by the council at 7:00 P.M. In the event the regular meeting day shall fall on any legal holiday, or any day observed as a holiday by the city offices, the governing body shall fix the succeeding day not observed as a holiday as a meeting day.

REVOCATION OF PRIOR ORDINANCE.

All prior ordinances in conflict with the hereinbefore described meeting times are hereby repealed. Repealing specifically, but not limited to, City of Lorraine Ordinance Nos. 242, 247.

PUBLICATION AND EFFECTIVE DATE.

This ordinance shall be published once in the official city newspaper, the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter, and shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication .

Passed by the Governing Body of the City of Lorraine, this 22nd day of March, 2022 and signed by City Mayor this 10th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Kimberly Travnichek, Mayor

/s/ Jenna Brant, City Clerk

(Seal)

