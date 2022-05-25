Notice of Primary Election
Posted in:
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, May 19, 2022)
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
STATE OF KANSAS
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:
I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The following office will be nominated by each political party in the Primary Election:
One candidate for County Commissioner, 1st District
In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 11TH day of May 2022.
(SEAL) Shelly D. Vopat
Ellsworth County Election Officer