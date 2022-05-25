(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, May 19, 2022)

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

STATE OF KANSAS

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:

I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The following office will be nominated by each political party in the Primary Election:

One candidate for County Commissioner, 1st District

In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 11TH day of May 2022.

(SEAL) Shelly D. Vopat

Ellsworth County Election Officer