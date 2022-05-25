Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Notice of Primary Election

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, May 19, 2022)

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
STATE OF KANSAS

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:
I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.  The following office will be nominated by each political party in the Primary Election:
One candidate for County Commissioner, 1st District
In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 11TH day of May 2022.

(SEAL)        Shelly D. Vopat
        Ellsworth County Election Officer

