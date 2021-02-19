John C. Shull Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000005
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, February 18, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000005
John C. Shull, Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on February 5, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Clint Rogers, Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of John C. Shull, deceased, dated September 21, 2020, requesting that the instrument attached thereto be admitted to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the decedent and that Letters Testamentary under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act be issued to the Executor to serve without bond.
You are further advised under the provisions of the Kansas Simplified Estates Act that the court need not supervise administration of the estate and no notice of any action of the Executor or other proceedings in the administration will be given, except for Notice of Final Settlement of decedent’s estate.
You are further advised if written objections to simplified administration are filed with the court, the court may order that supervised administration ensue.
You are required to file your written defenses to the petition on or before March 16, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in Ellsworth County District Court, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
Clint Rogers
Executor
THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373
PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC
221 N. Douglas, Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
Phone: 785-472-3l55
Fax: 785-472-4953
Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Executor
3t 3/4