John C. Shull Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000005

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, February 18, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000005

John C. Shull, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on February 5, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Clint Rogers, Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of John C. Shull, deceased, dated September 21, 2020, requesting that the instrument attached thereto be admitted to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the decedent and that Letters Testamentary under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act be issued to the Executor to serve without bond.

You are further advised under the provisions of the Kansas Simplified Estates Act that the court need not supervise administration of the estate and no notice of any action of the Executor or other proceedings in the administration will be given, except for Notice of Final Settlement of decedent’s estate.

You are further advised if written objections to simplified administration are filed with the court, the court may order that supervised administration ensue.

You are required to file your written defenses to the petition on or before March 16, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in Ellsworth County District Court, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Clint Rogers

Executor

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas, Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Phone: 785-472-3l55

Fax: 785-472-4953

Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Executor

3t 3/4