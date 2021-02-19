Sherry Sue Ford Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-00004
Reporter, February 18, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-00004
Sherry Sue Ford, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on February 3, 2021, a Petition For Probate Of Will And Issuance Of Letters Testamentary Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Steven Ford an heir, devisee and legatee of Sherry Sue Ford, deceased. You are further notified that on February 8, 2021, Letters Testamentary Issued Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act were issued to Steven Ford as Executor.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, then within 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
Steven Ford
Executor
THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373
PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC
221 N. Douglas
PO Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
Phone: 785-472-3155
Fax: 785-472-4953
Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Executor
