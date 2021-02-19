Sherry Sue Ford Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-00004

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, February 18, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-00004

Sherry Sue Ford, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on February 3, 2021, a Petition For Probate Of Will And Issuance Of Letters Testamentary Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Steven Ford an heir, devisee and legatee of Sherry Sue Ford, deceased. You are further notified that on February 8, 2021, Letters Testamentary Issued Under The Kansas Simplified Estates Act were issued to Steven Ford as Executor.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, then within 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Steven Ford

Executor

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

PO Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Phone: 785-472-3155

Fax: 785-472-4953

Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Executor

3t 3/4