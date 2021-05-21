Kanopolis Ordinance for Filing for Candidacy

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, May 20 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-O-01 FILING

OF DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS, KANSAS:

Section 1. Any person desiring to become a candidate for city office elected at large shall file with the county election officer, before the filing deadline, established in KSA. 25-205, and amendments thereto, a declaration of candidacy on a form furnished by the county election officer as specified by the secretary of state. The nomination petition must be signed by ten (10) of the qualified electors of the city.

Section 2. Repeal of Existing Ordinances. All ordinances and partial ordinances that conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication once in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the Governing Body, this 11th day of May, 2021.

CITY OF KANOPOLIS

Edward A. Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Debra Stroede-Kralik, City Clerk

2t 5/27