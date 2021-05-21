Virginia B. Urbanek Estate, 21PR15

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, May 20 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000015

Virginia B. Urbanek, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this court by Jay P. Parrish, an heir at law and Co-Executor of Virginia B. Urbanek, Deceased, and Co-Trustee of The Urbanek Trust, requesting that the foreign will of Virginia B. Urbanek dated September 10, 2003, be admitted to probate and record in this court; that no administration of the Estate is necessary; that the will be construed and the following Kansas real estate owned by the decedent be assigned in accordance with the terms of the will:

.012500 royalty interest in the Northwest

Quarter (NW/4) of Section Thirty-four (34),

Township Sixteen (16) South, Range Ten

(10) West, Ellsworth County, Kansas.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before June 11, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N. Kansas, City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas 67439, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.



Jay P. Parrish

Petitioner

ROGER PETERSON #09021

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

PO Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

785-472-3l55

785-472-4953 (fax)

rp@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Petitioner

