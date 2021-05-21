Virginia B. Urbanek Estate, 21PR15
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, Thursday, May 20 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000015
Virginia B. Urbanek, Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this court by Jay P. Parrish, an heir at law and Co-Executor of Virginia B. Urbanek, Deceased, and Co-Trustee of The Urbanek Trust, requesting that the foreign will of Virginia B. Urbanek dated September 10, 2003, be admitted to probate and record in this court; that no administration of the Estate is necessary; that the will be construed and the following Kansas real estate owned by the decedent be assigned in accordance with the terms of the will:
.012500 royalty interest in the Northwest
Quarter (NW/4) of Section Thirty-four (34),
Township Sixteen (16) South, Range Ten
(10) West, Ellsworth County, Kansas.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before June 11, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N. Kansas, City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas 67439, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.
Jay P. Parrish
Petitioner
ROGER PETERSON #09021
PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC
221 N. Douglas
PO Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
785-472-3l55
785-472-4953 (fax)
rp@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Petitioner
3t 6/3