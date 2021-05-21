Mary L. Herrman Estate, 20PR24
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, Thursday, May 20 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2020-PR-000024
MARY L. HERRMAN, Deceased.
____________________________________
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION
FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this Court by Denise Susan Dohrman, the duly appointed, qualified and acting executrix of the estate of Mary L. Herrman, deceased, praying that her acts be approved; the heirs be determined; the estate be assigned to the persons entitled thereto; the court find the allowances required for attorney’s fees and expenses are reasonable and should be allowed; the administration of the estate be closed; upon the filing of receipts, the petitioner be finally discharged as the executrix of the estate of Mary L. Herrman, deceased, and the petitioner be released from further liability.
You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.
Denise Susan Dohrman
Petitioner
Michael A. Montoya, S.C. #13580
MICHAEL A. MONTOYA, P.A.
256 South Santa Fe
P.O. Box 1220
Salina, Kansas 67402-1220
Tele. (785) 827-5505
FAX (785) 452-9726
Attorney for Petitioner
3t 6/3