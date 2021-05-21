Mary L. Herrman Estate, 20PR24

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, May 20 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000024

MARY L. HERRMAN, Deceased.

____________________________________

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION

FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this Court by Denise Susan Dohrman, the duly appointed, qualified and acting executrix of the estate of Mary L. Herrman, deceased, praying that her acts be approved; the heirs be determined; the estate be assigned to the persons entitled thereto; the court find the allowances required for attorney’s fees and expenses are reasonable and should be allowed; the administration of the estate be closed; upon the filing of receipts, the petitioner be finally discharged as the executrix of the estate of Mary L. Herrman, deceased, and the petitioner be released from further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

Denise Susan Dohrman

Petitioner

Michael A. Montoya, S.C. #13580

MICHAEL A. MONTOYA, P.A.

256 South Santa Fe

P.O. Box 1220

Salina, Kansas 67402-1220

Tele. (785) 827-5505

FAX (785) 452-9726

Attorney for Petitioner

3t 6/3