Kenneth M. Krauter Estate 2020DM28

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, October 1, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-DM-000028

KENNETH M. KRAUTER, Deceased.

____________________________________

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on the 22nd day of September, 2020, a Petition was filed in this Court by Michael Anthony Montoya, executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Kenneth M. Krauter, deceased, dated October 20, 1990, praying that the Will filed with the Petition be admitted to probate and record, that he be appointed as executor without bond, that he be granted Letters Testamentary under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before October 22, 2020, at 1:00 o’clock p.m. of such day, in this Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice, as provided by law; and, if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Michael Anthony Montoya

Petitioner

Michael A. Montoya, S.C. #13580

MICHAEL A. MONTOYA, P.A.

256 S. Santa Fe

P.O. Box 1220

Salina, KS 67402-1220

Tele. (785) 827-5505

Fax (785) 452-9726

Attorney for Petitioner

3t 10/15