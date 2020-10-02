Ellsworth County Council on Aging Public Transportation Operating Funds

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, October 1, 2020)

Public Notice for Operating Only

(5311)

Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc., Public Transportation Agency is submitting an application for operating assistance for transportation under the U.S.C. (rural public transportation) of the Federal Transit Act. The application will be for operating funds to help provide transportation services in the area. Written comments and questions in regards to this application are encouraged and will be accepted until October 31, 2020 and should be sent to Virginia L. Boots, Coordinator at Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc., at 115 E. North Main, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

1t 10/1