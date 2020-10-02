Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Ellsworth County Coungil on Aging seeking DBE companies
Next article
Kenneth M. Krauter Estate 2020DM28
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Ellsworth County Council on Aging Public Transportation Operating Funds

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-
Reporter, October 1, 2020)

Public Notice for Operating Only
(5311)

Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc., Public Transportation Agency is submitting an application for operating assistance for transportation under the U.S.C. (rural public transportation) of the Federal Transit Act.  The application will be for operating funds to help provide transportation services in the area.  Written comments and questions in regards to this application are encouraged and will be accepted until October 31, 2020 and should be sent to Virginia L. Boots, Coordinator at Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc., at 115 E. North Main, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

1t 10/1

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2020