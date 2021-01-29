Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Christopher Sean Bosquez (1976-2021)
Next article
City of Wilson 2020 Financial Statement
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Kenneth M. Krauter Estate, Case 2020PR0028

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, January 28, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of        Case No. 2020-PR-000028
KENNETH M. KRAUTER, Deceased.
____________________________________

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on the 22nd day of September, 2020, a Petition was filed in this Court by Michael Anthony Montoya, executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Kenneth M. Krauter, deceased, dated October 20, 1990, praying that the Will filed with the Petition be admitted to probate and record, that he be appointed as executor without bond, that he be granted Letters Testamentary under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act.  Said Letters were granted on October 23, 2020.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four months from the date of first publication of this Amended Notice, as provided by law; and, if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.    

Michael Anthony Montoya
Petitioner

Michael A. Montoya, S.C. #13580
MICHAEL A. MONTOYA, P.A.
256 S. Santa Fe
P.O. Box 1220
Salina, KS  67402-1220
Tele. (785) 827-5505
Fax (785) 452-9726
Attorney for Petitioner  

3t 2/11

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2021