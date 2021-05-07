Lucy J. Vopat Estate, Case 17-PR-48

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, May 6, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

(Pursuant to Chapter 59 of K.S.A.)

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2017-PR-000048

Lucy Vopat a/k/a Lucy J. Vopat, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this court by Veronica Kyler, the duly appointed, qualified and acting Administrator of the Estate of Lucy Vopat a/k/a Lucy J. Vopat, Deceased, praying petitioner’s acts be approved; that the account be settled and allowed; that the heirs be determined; that the Court approve the payment of the attorney fees and expenses; that the costs be determined and ordered paid; that the administration of the estate be closed; that the Petitioner be finally discharged as the Administrator of the Estate of Lucy Vopat a/k/a Lucy J. Vopat, Deceased, and that Petitioner be released from any and all further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before May 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Ellsworth County District Court, Ellsworth County Courthouse, 210 N. Kansas, Ellsworth, KS 67439, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

Veronica Kyler, Administrator

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Phone: 785-472-3155

Fax: 785-472-4953

Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorneys For Administrator

