Wilson Communications Monthly Rates
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, Thursday, May 6, 2021)
PUBLIC NOTICE
Wilson Telephone Company, Inc., dba Wilson Communications, is a quality telecommunications service provider which provides basic and enhanced services at reasonable rates within its service area.
Basic services are offered at the following rates:
Monthly Rates
Single Party Residence..............................................$18.65
Single Party Business.................................................$21.50
State Mandated Emergency 911 Services
Each Telephone Number.............................$ 0.90
If you have any questions regarding Wilson Communications’ services, please call (785) 658-2111 or toll free (800) 432-7607, visit our business office at 2504 Avenue D, Wilson, KS, or visit us online at www.wilsoncom.us
Wilson Communications
PO Box 90
2504 Avenue D
Wilson, KS 67490
V (800) 432-7607
F (785) 658-3344
www.wilsoncom.us
1t 5/6