Wilson Communications Monthly Rates

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, May 6, 2021)

PUBLIC NOTICE

Wilson Telephone Company, Inc., dba Wilson Communications, is a quality telecommunications service provider which provides basic and enhanced services at reasonable rates within its service area.

Basic services are offered at the following rates:

Monthly Rates

Single Party Residence..............................................$18.65

Single Party Business.................................................$21.50

State Mandated Emergency 911 Services

Each Telephone Number.............................$ 0.90

If you have any questions regarding Wilson Communications’ services, please call (785) 658-2111 or toll free (800) 432-7607, visit our business office at 2504 Avenue D, Wilson, KS, or visit us online at www.wilsoncom.us

Wilson Communications

PO Box 90

2504 Avenue D

Wilson, KS 67490

V (800) 432-7607

F (785) 658-3344

www.wilsoncom.us

1t 5/6