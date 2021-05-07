Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Wilson Communications Monthly Rates

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, Thursday, May 6, 2021)

PUBLIC NOTICE

Wilson Telephone Company, Inc., dba Wilson Communications, is a quality telecommunications service provider which provides basic and enhanced services at reasonable rates within its service area.
Basic services are offered at the following rates:
Monthly Rates
Single Party Residence..............................................$18.65
Single Party Business.................................................$21.50
State Mandated Emergency 911 Services
    Each Telephone Number.............................$  0.90
If you have any questions regarding Wilson Communications’ services, please call (785) 658-2111 or toll free (800) 432-7607, visit our business office at 2504 Avenue D, Wilson, KS, or visit us online at www.wilsoncom.us

