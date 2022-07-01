Notice of 2022 Primary Election

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, June 30, 2022)

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

STATE OF KANSAS

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:

In accordance with KSA 25-2310, I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ELLSWORTH AMERICAN LEGION HALL 645 E 15th St,

Ellsworth

KANOPOLIS CITY LIBRARY 221 N KANSAS AVE,

KANOPOLIS

LUTHERAN PARISH HALL 209 S COUNTY RD,

HOLYROOD

LORRAINE CITY OFFICE 238 S MAIN ST,

LORRAINE

WILSON SENIOR CENTER 511 25TH ST, WILSON

In accordance with KSA 25-209, I hereby publish the name of the candidates of the political parties and their addresses:

NATIONAL OFFICES

UNITED STATES SENATE

Mike Andra Democratic 110 South Forestview Court, Wichita 67235

Paul Buskirk Democratic 2804 Meadow Dr, Lawrence 66047

Mark R. Holland Democratic 435 N. 19th Street, Kansas City 66102

Robert Klingenberg Democratic PO Box 2524, Salina 67401

Michael Soetaert Democratic 700 Lowe St, Apt 3, Alta Vista 66834

Patrick Wiesner Democratic 6750 W 93rd, Suite 220, Overland Park 66212

Joan Farr Republican PO Box 14, Derby 67037

Jerry Moran Republican 2400 Sumac Dr, Manhattan 66502

UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 1

James "Jimmy" Beard Democratic PO Box 1055, Garden City 67846

Tracey Mann Republican PO Box 1084, Salina 67402

STATE OFFICES

GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR

Richard S. Karnowski/Barry J. Franco Democratic 541 Emmett Street Box 444, Emmett 66422

Laura Kelly / David Toland Democratic 1 SW Cedar Crest Rd, Topeka 66606

Arlyn Briggs / Lance Berland Republican 24969 SW 130th Rd, Kincaid 66039

Derek Schmidt \ Katie Sawyer Republican No address given

SECRETARY OF STATE

Jeanna Repass Democratic P.O. Box 24284, Overland Park 66283

Mike Brown Republican PO Box 14004, Lenexa 66285

Scott J Schwab Republican 10940 Parallel Pkwy Ste K #246, Kansas City 66109

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Chris Mann Democratic 3514 Clinton Pkwy Ste 108, Lawrence 66047

Kris Kobach Republican PO Box 155, Lecompton 66050

Tony Mattivi Republican 6021 SW 29th St #A312, Topeka 66614

Kellie Warren Republican 14505 Falmouth Street, Leawood 66224

STATE TREASURER

Lynn W Rogers Democratic 912 Spaulding, Wichita 67203

Steven Johnson Republican 10197 S Hopkins Road, Assaria 67416

Caryn Tyson Republican PO Box 191, Parker 66072

COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE

Kiel Corkran Democratic 14201 W. 138th Ter, Olathe 66062

Vicki Schmidt Republican 5906 SW 43rd Ct, Topeka 66610

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 109TH DISTRICT

Noah Erichsen Republican 311 Forest Drive, Ellsworth 67439

Troy L. Waymaster Republican 3528 192nd Street, Bunker Hill 67626

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER,

DISTRICT 7

Dennis Hershberger Republican 8812 S. Halstead St, Hutchinson 67501

Ben Jones Republican PO Box 266, Sterling 67579

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, 20TH DISTRICT,

1ST DISTRICT

Carey Hipp Republican 1282 Highway 14, Ellsworth 67439

COUNTY OFFICES

ELLSWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONER,

1ST DISTRICT

Dennis L. Rolfs Republican 2146 10th Rd, Lorraine 67459

TOWNSHIP OFFICES

TOWNSHIP CLERK

Ash Creek No Candidate

Black Wolf Bryon N Wilson Republican 926 13th Rd, Ellsworth 67439

Carneiro No Candidate

Clear Creek Sarah Goss Republican 916 22nd Rd, Kanopolis 67454

Columbia Terry Vague Republican 1156 Ave D, Ellsworth 67439

Ellsworth Fred Peppiatt Democratic 1806 Hwy 140, Ellsworth 67439

Empire Monte Hudson Republican 2196 Ave M, Kanopolis 67454

William Vidricksen Republican 122 Venango Ln, Marquette 67464

Garfield Virgil Huseman Republican 2255 Avenue F, Ellsworth 67439

Green Garden Brandon Westerman Republican 855 Ave U, Lorraine 67459

Langley Benjamin French Republican 2988 Ave W, Marquette 67464

Lincoln No Candidate

Mulberry No Candidate

Noble Carmel Dlabal Republican 727 5th Rd, Wilson 67490

Palacky No Candidate

Sherman Eric Bohl Republican 1756 Ave A, Ellsworth 67439

Thomas No Candidate

Trivoli No Candidate

Valley Kevin F. Schultz Republican 375 Ave T, Holyrood 67450

Wilson Bernard Habiger Republican 576 Old Highway 40, Wilson 67490

Pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2311(c), notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July 2022, all registration books for the Primary Election will close at the end of regular business hours. Registration books will remain closed until the 3rd day of August 2022. Any person may apply in person or by mail at the County Election Office, 210 N. Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, KS 67439 to be registered.

In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 10TH day of June 2022.

Shelly D. Vopat

Ellsworth County Election Officer

3t 6/30, 7/7, 7/14