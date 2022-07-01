Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Notice of 2022 Primary Election

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, June 30, 2022)

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
STATE OF KANSAS

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:

In accordance with KSA 25-2310, I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.  The polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ELLSWORTH AMERICAN LEGION HALL    645 E 15th St,
                    Ellsworth
KANOPOLIS CITY LIBRARY    221 N KANSAS AVE,
                KANOPOLIS
LUTHERAN PARISH HALL    209 S COUNTY RD,
                HOLYROOD
LORRAINE CITY OFFICE        238 S MAIN ST,
                LORRAINE
WILSON SENIOR CENTER    511 25TH ST, WILSON

In accordance with KSA 25-209, I hereby publish the name of the candidates of the political parties and their addresses:
NATIONAL OFFICES
UNITED STATES SENATE
Mike Andra                Democratic    110 South Forestview Court, Wichita 67235
Paul Buskirk                Democratic    2804 Meadow Dr, Lawrence 66047
Mark R. Holland            Democratic    435 N. 19th Street, Kansas City 66102
Robert Klingenberg            Democratic    PO Box 2524, Salina 67401
Michael Soetaert            Democratic    700 Lowe St, Apt 3, Alta Vista 66834
Patrick Wiesner            Democratic    6750 W 93rd, Suite 220, Overland Park 66212
Joan Farr                Republican    PO Box 14, Derby 67037
Jerry Moran                Republican    2400 Sumac Dr, Manhattan 66502
UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
DISTRICT 1
James "Jimmy" Beard            Democratic    PO Box 1055, Garden City 67846
Tracey Mann                Republican    PO Box 1084, Salina 67402
STATE OFFICES
GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR
Richard S. Karnowski/Barry J. Franco    Democratic    541 Emmett Street Box 444, Emmett 66422
Laura Kelly / David Toland         Democratic    1 SW Cedar Crest Rd, Topeka 66606
Arlyn Briggs / Lance Berland        Republican    24969 SW 130th Rd, Kincaid 66039
Derek Schmidt \ Katie Sawyer        Republican    No address given
SECRETARY OF STATE
Jeanna Repass                Democratic    P.O. Box 24284, Overland Park 66283
Mike Brown                Republican    PO Box 14004, Lenexa 66285
Scott J Schwab                Republican    10940 Parallel Pkwy Ste K #246, Kansas City 66109
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Chris Mann                Democratic    3514 Clinton Pkwy Ste 108, Lawrence 66047
Kris Kobach                Republican    PO Box 155, Lecompton 66050
Tony Mattivi                Republican    6021 SW 29th St #A312, Topeka 66614
Kellie Warren                Republican    14505 Falmouth Street, Leawood 66224
STATE TREASURER
Lynn W Rogers                Democratic    912 Spaulding, Wichita 67203
Steven Johnson            Republican    10197 S Hopkins Road, Assaria 67416
Caryn Tyson                Republican    PO Box 191, Parker 66072
COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE
Kiel Corkran                Democratic    14201 W. 138th Ter, Olathe 66062
Vicki Schmidt                Republican    5906 SW 43rd Ct, Topeka 66610
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 109TH DISTRICT
Noah Erichsen                Republican    311 Forest Drive, Ellsworth 67439
Troy L. Waymaster            Republican    3528 192nd Street, Bunker Hill 67626
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER,
DISTRICT 7
Dennis Hershberger            Republican    8812 S. Halstead St, Hutchinson 67501
Ben Jones                Republican    PO Box 266, Sterling 67579
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, 20TH DISTRICT,
1ST DISTRICT
Carey Hipp                         Republican  1282 Highway 14, Ellsworth 67439
COUNTY OFFICES
ELLSWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONER,
1ST DISTRICT
Dennis L. Rolfs                         Republican  2146 10th Rd, Lorraine 67459
TOWNSHIP OFFICES
TOWNSHIP CLERK
Ash Creek    No Candidate        
Black Wolf    Bryon N Wilson                 Republican    926 13th Rd, Ellsworth 67439
Carneiro    No Candidate        
Clear Creek    Sarah Goss                 Republican    916 22nd Rd, Kanopolis 67454
Columbia    Terry Vague                 Republican    1156 Ave D, Ellsworth 67439
Ellsworth     Fred Peppiatt                 Democratic    1806 Hwy 140, Ellsworth 67439
Empire    Monte Hudson                 Republican    2196 Ave M, Kanopolis 67454
William Vidricksen                     Republican    122 Venango Ln, Marquette 67464
Garfield    Virgil Huseman                 Republican    2255 Avenue F, Ellsworth 67439
Green Garden    Brandon Westerman       Republican    855 Ave U, Lorraine 67459
Langley    Benjamin French                 Republican    2988 Ave W, Marquette 67464
Lincoln    No Candidate        
Mulberry    No Candidate        
Noble        Carmel Dlabal                 Republican    727 5th Rd, Wilson 67490
Palacky    No Candidate        
Sherman    Eric Bohl                 Republican    1756 Ave A, Ellsworth 67439
Thomas    No Candidate        
Trivoli        No Candidate        
Valley        Kevin F. Schultz                 Republican    375 Ave T, Holyrood 67450
Wilson    Bernard Habiger                 Republican    576 Old Highway 40, Wilson 67490

Pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2311(c), notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July 2022, all registration books for the Primary Election will close at the end of regular business hours. Registration books will remain closed until the 3rd day of August 2022.  Any person may apply in person or by mail at the County Election Office, 210 N. Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, KS 67439 to be registered.
In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 10TH day of June 2022.

Shelly D. Vopat
Ellsworth County Election Officer

3t 6/30, 7/7, 7/14

 

