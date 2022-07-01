Notice of 2022 Primary Election
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, June 30, 2022)
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
STATE OF KANSAS
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, SS:
In accordance with KSA 25-2310, I, Shelly D. Vopat, Ellsworth County Election Officer, State of Kansas, do hereby give notice that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Ellsworth on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
ELLSWORTH AMERICAN LEGION HALL 645 E 15th St,
Ellsworth
KANOPOLIS CITY LIBRARY 221 N KANSAS AVE,
KANOPOLIS
LUTHERAN PARISH HALL 209 S COUNTY RD,
HOLYROOD
LORRAINE CITY OFFICE 238 S MAIN ST,
LORRAINE
WILSON SENIOR CENTER 511 25TH ST, WILSON
In accordance with KSA 25-209, I hereby publish the name of the candidates of the political parties and their addresses:
NATIONAL OFFICES
UNITED STATES SENATE
Mike Andra Democratic 110 South Forestview Court, Wichita 67235
Paul Buskirk Democratic 2804 Meadow Dr, Lawrence 66047
Mark R. Holland Democratic 435 N. 19th Street, Kansas City 66102
Robert Klingenberg Democratic PO Box 2524, Salina 67401
Michael Soetaert Democratic 700 Lowe St, Apt 3, Alta Vista 66834
Patrick Wiesner Democratic 6750 W 93rd, Suite 220, Overland Park 66212
Joan Farr Republican PO Box 14, Derby 67037
Jerry Moran Republican 2400 Sumac Dr, Manhattan 66502
UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
DISTRICT 1
James "Jimmy" Beard Democratic PO Box 1055, Garden City 67846
Tracey Mann Republican PO Box 1084, Salina 67402
STATE OFFICES
GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR
Richard S. Karnowski/Barry J. Franco Democratic 541 Emmett Street Box 444, Emmett 66422
Laura Kelly / David Toland Democratic 1 SW Cedar Crest Rd, Topeka 66606
Arlyn Briggs / Lance Berland Republican 24969 SW 130th Rd, Kincaid 66039
Derek Schmidt \ Katie Sawyer Republican No address given
SECRETARY OF STATE
Jeanna Repass Democratic P.O. Box 24284, Overland Park 66283
Mike Brown Republican PO Box 14004, Lenexa 66285
Scott J Schwab Republican 10940 Parallel Pkwy Ste K #246, Kansas City 66109
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Chris Mann Democratic 3514 Clinton Pkwy Ste 108, Lawrence 66047
Kris Kobach Republican PO Box 155, Lecompton 66050
Tony Mattivi Republican 6021 SW 29th St #A312, Topeka 66614
Kellie Warren Republican 14505 Falmouth Street, Leawood 66224
STATE TREASURER
Lynn W Rogers Democratic 912 Spaulding, Wichita 67203
Steven Johnson Republican 10197 S Hopkins Road, Assaria 67416
Caryn Tyson Republican PO Box 191, Parker 66072
COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE
Kiel Corkran Democratic 14201 W. 138th Ter, Olathe 66062
Vicki Schmidt Republican 5906 SW 43rd Ct, Topeka 66610
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 109TH DISTRICT
Noah Erichsen Republican 311 Forest Drive, Ellsworth 67439
Troy L. Waymaster Republican 3528 192nd Street, Bunker Hill 67626
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER,
DISTRICT 7
Dennis Hershberger Republican 8812 S. Halstead St, Hutchinson 67501
Ben Jones Republican PO Box 266, Sterling 67579
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, 20TH DISTRICT,
1ST DISTRICT
Carey Hipp Republican 1282 Highway 14, Ellsworth 67439
COUNTY OFFICES
ELLSWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONER,
1ST DISTRICT
Dennis L. Rolfs Republican 2146 10th Rd, Lorraine 67459
TOWNSHIP OFFICES
TOWNSHIP CLERK
Ash Creek No Candidate
Black Wolf Bryon N Wilson Republican 926 13th Rd, Ellsworth 67439
Carneiro No Candidate
Clear Creek Sarah Goss Republican 916 22nd Rd, Kanopolis 67454
Columbia Terry Vague Republican 1156 Ave D, Ellsworth 67439
Ellsworth Fred Peppiatt Democratic 1806 Hwy 140, Ellsworth 67439
Empire Monte Hudson Republican 2196 Ave M, Kanopolis 67454
William Vidricksen Republican 122 Venango Ln, Marquette 67464
Garfield Virgil Huseman Republican 2255 Avenue F, Ellsworth 67439
Green Garden Brandon Westerman Republican 855 Ave U, Lorraine 67459
Langley Benjamin French Republican 2988 Ave W, Marquette 67464
Lincoln No Candidate
Mulberry No Candidate
Noble Carmel Dlabal Republican 727 5th Rd, Wilson 67490
Palacky No Candidate
Sherman Eric Bohl Republican 1756 Ave A, Ellsworth 67439
Thomas No Candidate
Trivoli No Candidate
Valley Kevin F. Schultz Republican 375 Ave T, Holyrood 67450
Wilson Bernard Habiger Republican 576 Old Highway 40, Wilson 67490
Pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2311(c), notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July 2022, all registration books for the Primary Election will close at the end of regular business hours. Registration books will remain closed until the 3rd day of August 2022. Any person may apply in person or by mail at the County Election Office, 210 N. Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, KS 67439 to be registered.
In TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereby set my hand and cause to be affixed by official seal this 10TH day of June 2022.
Shelly D. Vopat
Ellsworth County Election Officer
