(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 11, 2021)

NOTICE OF CANVASS DATE

FOR GENERAL ELECTION 2021

In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-3104, notice is hereby given that the official canvass of the 2021 General Election for Ellsworth County will be Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room of the County Courthouse.

In witness whereof I have hereunto set hand and seal this 5th day of August 2021.

Shelly D. Vopat

Ellsworth County Election Officer

1t 11/11