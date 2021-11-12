Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Roger D. Prochaska (1939-2021)
Ellsworth County Treasurer's Quarterly statement
NOTICE OF CANVASS DATE FOR GENERAL ELECTION 2021

Public Notices

NOTICE OF CANVASS DATE
FOR GENERAL ELECTION 2021

In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-3104, notice is hereby given that the official canvass of the 2021 General Election for Ellsworth County will be Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room of the County Courthouse.
In witness whereof I have hereunto set hand and seal this 5th day of August 2021.

Shelly D. Vopat
Ellsworth County Election Officer

