Roger D. Prochaska (1939-2021)

Roger D. Prochaska, 82, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Hutchinson. He was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Frank and Doris (Hamilton) Prochaska. Roger married Janice Lyne Feb. 24, 1962.

Before and after serving in the United States Army, he was a heavy equipment operator, operating anything with a Caterpillar engine. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting with his son, fishing, camping with family, and most importantly his granddaughters. He was an avid train fan and enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states and Canada.

Roger was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served as an elder and the American Legion Post 174, both of Ellsworth.

Roger is survived by his wife, Janice of Ellsworth; son, Robert Prochaska (Sara) of Ellsworth; daughter, Lori Most (Shane Haase) of Ellsworth; granddaughters, Cassie and Chelsy Most of Ellsworth; sister, Jolene Schultz of Kanopolis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Blanche Bartlett; and granddaughter, D.J. Prochaska.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth with burial following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

