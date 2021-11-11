Michael J. Anschutz (1969-2021)

Michael J. Anschutz passed away Nov. 9, 2021, at the Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kan. at the age of 52. He was born July 8, 1969 and was adopted to Donald “Mert” and Loyola (Peterka) Anschutz in Ellsworth.

Michael grew up in Wilson, Kan. and graduated from Wilson High School in 1987. He then attended NCK Technical College in Beloit, Kan. for two years. He moved back home and worked for Victor Brothers Auctions for many years. He also spent many years showing cattle through the American Milking Shorthorn Society where he was rewarded the Past Dual-Purpose Breeder of the Year in 1998. He could always be found at the Kansas State Fair and many other state fairs, where he showed his shorthorns. He also salvaged metal and iron.

Michael was a friend to many. He enjoyed helping the children at 4-H and was asked to become an honorary member for all his years of service to them. He loved playing cards with his father late into the night and watching the Chiefs and KU on television. He was known for his sharp memory as he could remember dates like no other.

Michael is survived by his parents, Donald and Loyola; brother, Merlin Anschutz of Topeka, Kan.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be at the Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson, from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson, Kan.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice or Wilson Volunteer Fire Dept. and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St., PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

