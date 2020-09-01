(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 3, 2020)

NOTICE

TO: THE VOTERS OF McPHERSON COUNTY RURAL FIRE DISTRICT NO. 2

You and each of you are hereby notified that the governing body of McPherson County Rural Fire District No. 2, (the "District") has adopted a resolution stating its intent to (a) acquire, construct and equip a new building for the use of the District and all improvement appurtenant thereto (collectively, the "Project") to serve the District at an estimated cost of $500,000, and to finance a portion of the Project by entering into a lease purchase agreement (the "Lease") as authorized by K.S.A. 19-3601 et seq., for a term of ten years and providing for total rentals over the term of the Lease of approximately $511,390.20.

This Notice is being published once a week for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the District as required by K.S.A. 10-1116c. If within thirty (30) days after the date of final publication of this notice there shall be filed with the County Clerk of McPherson County a petition in opposition to the Lease signed by not less than five per cent (5%) of the qualified voters of the District, the Lease shall not take effect unless and until approved by a majority of the qualified voters of the District voting at an election held for that purpose as provided by law. If no sufficient petition is filed, then the District may proceed to enter into the Lease to finance the Project.

DATED 8-6-2020

/s/ Craig Larson, Chair

ATTEST:

/s/ Scott Johnson, Secretary

