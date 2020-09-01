City of Lorraine Standard Traffic Ordinance

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 3, 2020)

ORDINANCE No. 254

BEING AN ORDINANCE INCORPORATING BY

REFERENCE THE KANSAS STANDARD TRAFFIC

ORDINANCE FOR KANSAS CITIES, 2019 EDITION, HERETOFORE ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF LORRAINE, KANSAS.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF LORRAINE, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS.

Section 1. Standard Traffic Ordinance. There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating traffic upon the streets and highways of the City of Lorraine, the comprehensive traffic code known as "The Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities" 2019 Edition as amended, revised, and prepared in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas.

Section 2. Public Copies. Not less than one (1) copy of said Standard Traffic Ordinance shall be marked or stamped "Official Copy of City of Lorraine" and filed with the City Clerk to have open for inspection and available to the public during the regular business hours of the City Clerk's office.

Section 3. Department Copies. All Administrative Departments of the City charged with the enforcement of the traffic code shall be supplied, at the cost of the city, an official copy of such Standard Traffic Ordinance.

Section 4. Repeal of Existing Ordinances. All ordinances and partial ordinances that conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter, the official City newspaper for the City of Lorraine, Kansas.

Passed by the council and approved by the Mayor of this 16th day of June, 2020.

/s/ Kimberly Travnichek, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Michasel Boyer, City Clerk

1t 9/3