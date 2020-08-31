Alana F. Moorhead (1945-2020)

Alana F. Moorhead, the daughter of Harold and Phoebe (Stovall) Fox was born Sept. 28, 1945 at Walla Walla, Wa. She departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, Neb. at the age of 74 years.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar, Neb. Pastor David King will be officiating.

There is no visitation; it was Mrs. Moorhead’s wish to be cremated. There will be private family burial at a later date.

Survivors include husband, Glen Wayne Moorhead; daughters, Kristy Jernigan and Brenda Kollbaum; and brother, Sam Fox.

Due to the current pandemic, all guests are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the memorial service.

Williams Funeral Home of Edgar, Neb. is in charge of the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.