Petition by Alexander Elliott Steen to change name to Alexander Christian Elliott, Case no. 22CV03

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, April 14, 2022)

IN THE ELLSWORTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT OF ELLSWORTH

COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION

OF Case No. 2022-CV-000003

Div. No. _____________

Alexander Elliott Steen

(Present Name)

To Change His Name to:

Alexander Christian Elliott

(New Name)

PURSUANT TO K.S.A. CHAPTER 60

NOTICE OF HEARING - PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL WHO ARE OR MAY BE CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that Alexander Elliott Steen filed a Petition in the above court on the 28 day of February, 2022, requesting a judgment and order changing his name from Alexander Elliott Steen to Alexander Christian Elliott.

The Petition will be heard in Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, Kansas, on the 5th day of May 2022, at 09:00 a.m.

If you have any objection to the requested name change, you are required to file a responsive pleading on or before May 25th, 2022 in this court or appear at the hearing and object to the requested name change. If you fail to act, judgment and order will be entered upon the Petition as requested by Petitioner.

Petitioner, Pro Se

Name (Print): Alexander Elliott Steen

Address 1: 134 S. Lincoln Ave

City, State, Zip: Ellsworth, KS 67439

Telephone Number: 520-848-6867

3t 4/14, 4/21, 4/28