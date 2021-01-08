Robert L. Williams Estate, Case 20PR40

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter January 7, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000040

Robert L. Williams a.k.a. Robert Loren Williams,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on December 29, 2020, a Petition for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary was filed in this Court by Mary L. Williams, an heir, devisee and legatee and Executor named in the “Last Will and Testament of Robert L. Williams a.k.a. Robert Loren Williams,” deceased.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Mary L. Williams,

Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439-0083

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 1/21