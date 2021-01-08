Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Charlotte Collins (1958-2020)
From the files of The Blsworth County Historical Society
Robert L. Williams Estate, Case 20PR40

Public Notices

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-
Reporter January 7, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of        Case No. 2020-PR-000040
Robert L. Williams a.k.a. Robert Loren Williams,
Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on December 29, 2020, a Petition for  Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary was filed in this Court by Mary L. Williams, an heir, devisee and legatee and Executor named in the “Last Will and Testament  of Robert L. Williams a.k.a. Robert Loren Williams,” deceased.
All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
                            Mary L. Williams,
Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83
Ellsworth, KS  67439-0083
(785) 472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 1/21

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2021