Charlotte Collins (1958-2020)

Charlotte Collins, 62, Ellsworth, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Ellsworth County Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1958 to Bobby K. and Mildred LaFaye (Woods) Hudson.

Charlotte was a graduate of Minneapolis High School and she was working at Walmart in Salina at the time of her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Mike Bishop; sons, Sean (Stacey) Hoover, Michael Hoover, and Lance (Amy) Hoover; step-children, Becky Good and Ben Bishop; siblings, Cheryle (Dave) Hardesty, Johnny (Jen Fraser) Hudson, Sherrie (Bruce) Bertrand, and Charlene (Jay) Nielsen; 15 grandchildren; plus a host of nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held for family with burial in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Memorials may be made to Love, INC and be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, Kan. 67467.

Condolences may be left at www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com