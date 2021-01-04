Fred E. Butler (1948-2020)

Fred E. Butler, 72, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Wichita. He was born April 7, 1948 in Goodland, Kan. to Lawrence and Ellen (Motsinger) Butler.

Fred served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard for many years, including service in the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 and the Lincoln VFW Post 7928. Fred was a longtime resident of Ellsworth where he was an officer at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility and jailer at the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s office. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Ellsworth. It was there that he married Deborah Pruitt on June 19, 1982.

Fred is survived by his daughters, Lacy Swain (Chris) of Ellsworth, Amanda Florian (Brian) of Wilson, Misty Nichols (Rob) of Salina, Traci Chafin of Texas, and Brittany Butler of Wilson; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Wayne Butler, Dee Wenger, Kay Butler, Delinda Wenger, and Judy Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deborah; brother, Orville Butler; and sisters, Carol Hernandez and Patty Graff.

A private memorial service will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

