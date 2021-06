Robert L. Williams Estate, Case 20PR40

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000040

Robert L. Williams a.k.a. Robert Loren Williams,

Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that on May 19, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Mary L. Williams, duly appointed, qualified and acting Executor of the Estate of Robert L. Williams a.k.a. Robert Loren Williams, deceased, requesting that Petitioner’s acts be approved; account be settled and allowed; the heirs be determined; the Will be construed and the Estate be assigned to the persons entitled thereto; the Court find the allowances requested for attorneys' and expenses are reasonable and should be allowed; the costs be determined and ordered paid; the administration of the Estate be closed; upon the filing of receipts the Petitioner be finally discharged as the Executor of the Estate of Robert L. Williams a.k.a. Robert Loren Williams, deceased, and the Petitioner be released from further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before June 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the District Court, in Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Mary L. Williams,

Petitioner

SHERMAN HOFFMAN & HOFFMAN,LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., PO Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Executor

