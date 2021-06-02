Randal ‘Randy’ Helus (1950-2021)

Randal “Randy” Helus, 71, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Salina, Kan. He was born March 28, 1950 in Ellsworth, Kan. to John and Pat (McCleary) Helus.

Randy graduated from Ellsworth High School in the class of 1968. He was an avid motorcycle rider, belonging to the local chapter of Romeo Riders in Salina. He loved playing golf at local area courses and shooting pool with friends at the Salina Senior Center.

Randy is survived by his son Rodney Helus and his wife Gennifer of Canton, Ga.; granddaughters, Emma and Elle; sister, Kristi Logue and husband Steve of Derby, Kan.; brother, Ron Helus and wife Sherry of Harrisonville, Mo.; and five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pat; and sister, Candy Helus.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salina Senior Center, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

