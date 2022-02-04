Roderick Dale Goff Estate, Case No. 2022-PR-000005

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, February 3, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2022-PR-000005

Roderick Dale Goff, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO AL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that on January 31, 2022, a Petition for Issuance of Letters of Administration Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Betsy Goff, an heir to Roderick Dale Goff, deceased.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

APPROVED BY:

/s/ Melissa K. Miller

Melissa K. Miller, SC# 28422

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P. O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439-0083

(785) 472-3186

mmiller@shhlawyers.com

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 2/3, 2/10, 2/17