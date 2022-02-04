Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Sandra Dreiling-Armstrong (1963-2022)
Ruth E. Spangler Estate, Case No. 2022-PR-000003
Roderick Dale Goff Estate, Case No. 2022-PR-000005

Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, February 3, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of        Case No. 2022-PR-000005
Roderick Dale Goff, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO AL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are notified that on January 31, 2022, a Petition for Issuance of Letters of Administration Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Betsy Goff, an heir to Roderick Dale Goff, deceased.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

APPROVED BY:
/s/ Melissa K. Miller
Melissa K. Miller, SC# 28422
Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., P. O. Box 83
Ellsworth, KS 67439-0083
(785) 472-3186
mmiller@shhlawyers.com
Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 2/3, 2/10, 2/17

