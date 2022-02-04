Ruth E. Spangler Estate, Case No. 2022-PR-000003

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, February 3, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF: Case No. 2022-PR-000003

RUTH E. SPANGLER, Deceased

___________________________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Cheryl Kells, heir of Ruth E. Spangler, deceased, requesting:

Descent be determined of the following described minerals situated in Ellsworth County, Kansas:

Section Nineteen (19), Township Seventeen

(17) South, Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M.

and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by decedent at the time of death. And that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the laws of intestate succession

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before February 24th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the city of Ellsworth in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Cheryl Kells

Petitioner

DEAN K. RYAN

117 Grant Avenue

Garden City, Kansas 67846

(620) 275-9614

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 2/3, 2/10, 2/17