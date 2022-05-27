USD 327 Notice of Board Vacancy

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, May 26, 2022)

NOTICE OF VACANCY

Board Position U.S.D. #327

To Be Filled by Appointment

TAKE NOTICE, a vacancy has occurred in Board of Education, District #1, Position #1, Unified School District No. 327, Ellsworth County, Kansas, due to the resignation of Darin Holecek.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that said vacancy will be filled by appointment of the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 327, Ellsworth County, Kansas, not sooner than fifteen (15) days after the publication date of this notice.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that persons interested in an appointment to said position may submit a statement to Dina Rankin, Clerk of the Board at U.S.D. #327, PO Box 306, Ellsworth, Kansas 67439, expressing their interest in seeking appointment to said position.

Dated this 23rd day of May 2022.

Dina Rankin, Clerk

Unified School District No. 327

