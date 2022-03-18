Wilson Ordinance to Condemn Property for Easement

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, March 17, 2022)

ORDINANCE NO. 863

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND

PROVIDING FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A

PERMANENT EASEMENT BY CONDEMNATION

TO PROVIDE PUBLIC ACCESS TO CITY PROPERTIES IN WILSON, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

WHEREAS, K.S.A. 26-201 authorizes a city to acquire by condemnation any interest in real property;

WHEREAS, the Governing Body of the City of Wilson, Kansas did by Resolution No. 4-2022, declare the necessity for, and authorize a survey and description of lands or interests therein to be acquired by the City;

WHEREAS, said survey and description were prepared and have been filed with the City Clerk at the Wilson City Hall.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, KANSAS:

SECTION 1. It is hereby declared to be a public necessity to acquire a Permanent Easement by eminent domain from real estate located within the City of Wilson, Kansas. The purpose of this acquisition is to provide public access to city properties. It is hereby authorized and provided that the following real estate interest hereafter described be acquired, to wit:

A Permanent Easement in and to the

following real estate:

Tract 1 Legal Description:

City Hall Tract 1 – Part of Lot 4 Block 1 City of

Wilson (Original and Bosland Addition)

This is a portion of the property described

in Deed Book 95 Pages 4 & 5, recorded in the

Ellsworth County Register of Deeds,

Ellsworth County, Kansas. Tract 1 is the part

of said property which is in Lot 4 Block 1 City

of Wilson (Original and Bosland Addition)

in Ellsworth County, Kansas, described here

with bearings based on the Kansas State

Plane North Zone as follows:

Commencing at the southwest corner of

said Lot 4 Block 1; thence N12°13’21”E, along

the west line of said Lot 4, and parallel to the

west line of said Block 1, a distance of 100.52

feet to a point which is the southwest

corner of the portion of the property

described in above said deed which is in

said Lot 4, and also being the Point of

Beginning, thence S77°59’36”E, parallel to

the south line of said Block 1 and along the

south line (in Lot 4) of the said parcel in said

Book 95, a distance of 23.00 feet;

thence N12°13’21”E, parallel to the west line

of said Lot 4, along the east side of said

parcel in said Book 95, a distance of 118.56

feet to a point on the north line of said Lot

4 Block 1; thence N89°29’53”W, along said

north line, a distance of 23.49 feet to the west

line of said Lot 4; thence S12°13’21”W, along

the said west line of Lot 4 and the west line

of said property in Deed Book 95 which is in

Lot 4, a distance of 113.87 feet, to the Point of

Beginning.

Tract 1 contains 2,673 square feet (0.061

acres), more or less, and is subject to all

existing rights of way and easements.

Tract 2 Legal Description:

City Hall Tract 2 – Part of Lot 4 Block 1 City of

Wilson (Original and Bosland Addition)

Commencing at the southwest corner of Lot

4 Block 1 City of Wilson (Original and

Bosland) in Ellsworth County, Kansas;

thence N12°13’21”E, (with bearings based on

the Kansas State Plane – North Zone) along

the west line of said Lot 4, and west line of a

parcel owned by the City of Wilson which is

recorded in the Ellsworth County Register

of Deeds, Ellsworth County, Kansas

described in Book 42 Pages 389-390 a

distance of 26.31 feet (26.17 feet deed), to

the northwest corner thereof, also being

the Point of Beginning; thence N12°13’21

”E, continuing along the west line of said Lot 4,

a distance of 74.22 (73.83 deed) feet to

the southwest corner of that portion of the

parcel described in Deed Book 95 Pages 4

& 5, recorded in the Ellsworth County

Register of Deeds, Ellsworth County,

Kansas which is in said Lot 4; thence S77°59’36

”E, along the south line of that portion

described in said Deed Book 95, also being

parallel to the south line of said Block 1, a

distance of 23.00 feet; thence N12°13’21”E,

along the east line of said parcel and parallel

to the west line of said Block 1, a distance

of 118.56 feet to a point on the north line of

said Lot 4 being the northeast corner of

said previously described parcel;

thence S89°29’53”E, along the north line of

said Lot 4 a distance of 27.57 feet to the

northeast corner thereof; thence S12°13’21

”W, along the east line of said Lot 4 and

parallel to the west line of said Block 1, a

distance of 124.72 feet; thence S52°35’03”W,

a distance of 41.22 feet; thence S13°58’57”W,

a distance of 42.26 feet to the northeast

corner of a previously described parcel owned

by the City of Wilson described in said Book

42 Pages 389-390; thence N77°59’36”W,

parallel to the south line of said Lot 4 Block

1, along the north line of said parcel, a distance

of 22.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Tract 2, thus described, contains 5,412

Square Feet or 0.124 Acres, more or less, all

of which is in said Lot 4 Block 1, and is subject

to all applicable easements and rights of way.

SECTION 2. For the purposes of this Ordinance and any corresponding Petition, the term “Permanent Easement” shall mean:

“A permanent and perpetual non-exclusive easement without expiration, over, across, upon and under the surface of the described land.”

SECTION 3. The City Attorney is hereby authorized and directed to commence eminent domain proceedings in accordance with K.S.A. 26-501 et seq. in the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, and condemn the described interest in the said land for the appropriation of said Permanent Easement, and for the determination of the compensation to be awarded for the taking thereof.

SECTION 4. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter.

PASSED AND ADOPTED this 7th of March, 2022.

MICHAEL PESCHKA, Mayor

Attest:

SUSAN KRILEY, City Clerk

1t 3/17