Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Wilson Ordinance to Condemn Property for Easement
Next article
NOTICE CHRISTINE DOLECHEK MEDICAL SCHOLARSHIP TRUST FUND
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

NOTICE Frank J. Svoboda and Frances J. Svoboda Medical Scholarship Fund

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, March 17, 2022)

NOTICE
Frank J. Svoboda and Frances J. Svoboda
Medical Scholarship Fund

This trust fund provides scholarships for students who are legal residents of Ellsworth County and pursuing a certificate or degree in Nursing or a Doctor of Medicine degree.
Applications must be submitted to the Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Trust Department, P.O. Box 128, Ellsworth, KS 67439-0128 by April 1, 2022.  Recipients will be advised of this award by May 1, 2022. The Scholarship Committee may request a personal interview and/or financial information before selection is completed.
For further information or application form, contact the Trust Department at Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Ellsworth, KS. Telephone: 785-472-3141 or toll-free 1-800-472-3145.

1t 3/17

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2022