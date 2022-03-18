(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, March 17, 2022)

NOTICE

Frank J. Svoboda and Frances J. Svoboda

Medical Scholarship Fund

This trust fund provides scholarships for students who are legal residents of Ellsworth County and pursuing a certificate or degree in Nursing or a Doctor of Medicine degree.

Applications must be submitted to the Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Trust Department, P.O. Box 128, Ellsworth, KS 67439-0128 by April 1, 2022. Recipients will be advised of this award by May 1, 2022. The Scholarship Committee may request a personal interview and/or financial information before selection is completed.

For further information or application form, contact the Trust Department at Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Ellsworth, KS. Telephone: 785-472-3141 or toll-free 1-800-472-3145.

1t 3/17