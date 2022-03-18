(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, March 17, 2022)

NOTICE

CHRISTINE DOLECHEK

MEDICAL SCHOLARSHIP TRUST FUND

This trust fund provides substantial scholarships for students who are legal residents of Ellsworth County in any field of human medicine that is licensed by the State of Kansas. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

a. Doctors, dentists, nurses, medical technicians and optometrists.

b. Support fields, which include medical research.

c. Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedical services.

Applications must be submitted to the Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Trust Department, P.O. Box 128, Ellsworth, KS 67439-0128 by April 1, 2022. Recipients will be advised of this award by May 1, 2022. The Scholarship Committee may request a personal interview and/or financial information before selection is completed.

For further information or application form, contact the Trust Department at Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Ellsworth, KS. Telephone: 785-472-3141 or toll-free 1-800-472-3145.

1t 3/17