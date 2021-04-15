Steven Johnson, an Assaria Republican, announced Thursday he plans to seek the job of state treasurer

Steven Johnson, an Assaria Republican who has represented Ellsworth County in the Kansas House for a dozen years, announced Thursday night he plans to seek the job of state treasurer.

Johnson’s announcement came at the mid-year meeting of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association in Garden City.

Johnson, 55, worked in financial services before returning to his farm in Saline County and many of his committee assignments have reflected that background. As a House member, he serves as chairman of the joint committee on pensions, investments and benefits and also is a member of the appropriations committee.

The state treasurer oversees Kansas revenue and finances, directs the investment of state assets and is charged with the safe and efficient operation of government through proper banking, investment and cash management.

Johnson said the issues he spends much of his time working on as a legislator seems “really leading toward that office.” In particular, he has been a leader in the effort to address unfunded liability in the Kansas public employees pension system (KPERS).

Johnson said he can continue those efforts for Kansas in the treasurer’s office.

The current state treasurer is former Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, a Democrat appointed treasurer by Gov. Laura Kelly to replace Jake LaTurner, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson, who said he decided about a month ago to seek the office, will face election in November 2022.

In addition to Ellsworth County, his 108th House District covers Lindsborg and parts of Saline and Rice counties.