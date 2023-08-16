The Bushton Pride Committee will host the Bushton Bash, an event with something for all ages, Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Bushton Plaza (former middle school). The day’s activities will kick off at 1 p.m. with a dodgeball tournament for youth from third grade through high school seniors, sponsored by the Bushton Recreation Committee. The Rec Committee also will hold a corn hole tournament, open to all ages, beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register for either event, go to the Bushton Rec Facebook page. Other activities will also be conducted throughout the day. See the brief on Page A6 for more information.