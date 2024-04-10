The Bushton Proud Committee hosts a Karaoke and BBQ Night at the Bushton Community Center, 301 N. Main Street, Bushton. Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by a freewill donation meal featuring Hog Wild BBQ from 6-8 p.m. Take-out meals available. Menu includes a choice of brisket, pulled pork or chicken and a choice of two of three side dishes. Karaoke will be from 7-11 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Bushton Proud Committee will proceeds going toward future projects and events.