The Bushton Proud Committee hosts a Valentine’s Dinner from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bushton Community Center. Cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. Cards and games will follow the dinner through 11 p.m. Menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and dessert. Cost of the dinner is $20 per person. Tickets must be purchased no later than Friday, Feb. 2, with full payment required at the time of purchase by cash, check or Venmo. Tickets are available at the Bushton CIty Office in the Bushton Plaza or through any Bushton Proud Committee member