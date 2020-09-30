The Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter and Ellsworth County Economic Development sponsor a candidate forum at 2 p.m. in the second floor council chamber at Ellsworth City Hall. The focus will be on the race between Ellsworth County Commission candidates Republican Greg Bender and Democrat Patrick Hoffman. The forum will be available on Zoom, with space for 15 audience members at city hall who don’t have access to Zoom. Face masks are required as well as registration for both on and off site participants. Go to www.indyrepnews.com and click on candidate forum to register. Questions: Call Linda Mowry-Denning, (785) 472-7339.