The Ellsworth County Ministerial Alliance serves the annual Community Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ellsworth Senior Center. Reservations are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, by calling the First Presbyterian Church Office in Ellsworth, (785) 472-5557. Those dining in at the Senior Center are invited to bring a favorite holiday side dish or salad to share. Those wishing to place a carry-out order are asked to provide their name, address and telephone number. Home delivery is available in Ellsworth and Kanopolis. Those wishing to make a donation or to help with the Community Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner are asked to speak to their pastor.