Members of the Ellsworth County Ministerial Alliance serve the annual Community Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ellsworth Senior Center. RSVP by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, by calling the First Presbyterian Church office, Ellsworth, (785) 472- 5557. If you are dining in at the Senior Center, you are invited to bring your favorite holiday side or salad to share if you like. For carry-out orders, provide your name, address and phone number. Home delivery is available in Kanopolis and Ellsworth. Provide your name, address and phone number. To make a donation or to help, call the church office at (785) 472- 5557