The Dorrance City Park welcomes families and their friends for a fun, Christmas-themed photo opportunity using their cellphone cameras from 4-7 p.m. Activities include a 5 p.m. scavenger and egghunt for Pre-K through fourth grade children. Prizes will be awarded. At 6 p.m., the Dorrance Fire Department will deliver a very special guest. Smores, popcorn and refreshments will be available. Donations would be appreciated to be utilized for future improvements to the park.