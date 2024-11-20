The Spiritual Life Center at Ellsworth Correctional Facility presents the annual Christmas on the Inside with a concert from 6-8 p.m. Entry opens at 5 p.m. A concert will also be presented from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Entry opens at noon. A custom crafts gift shop will be open before and after the concert. All guests must register by contacting the ECF Chaplaincy. For information call (785) 472-6212 or email Cathy.Pflughoeft@ks.gov. Deadline for reservations is noon Saturday, Nov. 30. The concert is free to all registered guests. Please dress appropriately. No cell phones allowed; please lock them in your vehicle. Children must be at least 10 years old and with parents to enter ECF. Adults must have a photo identification. No bags or purses allowed. Guests may bring blank checks, cash, Mastercard, Visa or Discover.