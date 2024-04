The Ellsworth Correctional Facility Right Track Foundation presents “The Three Feathers, A Comedy in Three Acts” dinner theater from 6-9 p.m. at the ECF Spiritual Life Center. Additional performances of the dinner theater are from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 27; a matinee from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28; from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 3; and from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 4, all at the ECF SLC. Reservations: (785) 472-6212 or email Cathy Pflughoeft@ks. gov