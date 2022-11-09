The Ellsworth County Medical Center Auxiliary conducts the First Annual Heartland Harvest Wine Festival from 5-9 p.m. at the Ellsworth American Legion Hall. Cost is $50 per person. Seating is limited. The evening will include wine-tasting, live and silent auctions, appetizers and more. All proceeds will go to the addition of a full-time mammography suite at ECMC. For more information, visit the ECMC Auxiliary Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ECMCAuxiliary or to purchase tickets, call (785) 810-1103, and select option “2” for Heartland Harvest.