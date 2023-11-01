The Smoky Hill Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 1127 hosts a Young Eagles Day at the Ellsworth Airport. Young people ages 8-17 are welcome to experience a demonstration flight in an airplane free of charge. Registration for the flights will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Each flight is flown by a licensed and experienced volunteer pilot representing the Smoky Hill EAA Chapter in Ellsworth. Each youth must have a signed permission form from their parent or guardian. Forms are available from chapter members or may be filled out the day of the event. Information: Larry Farmer, (785) 577-6581 or Dale Weinhold, (785) 472-4309.