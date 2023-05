The 2023 Ellsworth American Legion Legionfest starts at 10 a.m. at the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174. The event features over 40 craft vendors, a variety of food vendors, a state-sanctioned kids’ pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m., the Throwing Thunder Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m., kids’ petting zoo, roast hog feed at 5 p.m. and a concert by the Soul Preachers at 7 p.m